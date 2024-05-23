(MENAFN) Elon Musk has raised concerns regarding Western involvement in the Ukraine conflict, particularly in relation to the concept of upholding democracy, given the unresolved legal

dispute surrounding Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's tenure. As Zelensky's five-year presidential term expired, questions emerged about the legitimacy of his continued leadership, as his government

refrained from holding a new election, citing martial law imposed due to tensions with Russia.



Responding to a post on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting the deadline for Zelensky's term expiration, Musk questioned the narrative of Western intervention aimed at promoting democracy, stating, "But I thought we were there to 'uphold democracy'?"



Zelensky's democratic credentials have faced scrutiny even before the onset of the conflict with Russia in February 2022. His administration has been criticized for curbing critical media

and stifling opposition voices, ostensibly in the name of countering Russian influence and oligarchic power.



The dispute over Zelensky's continued presidency revolves around the absence of a duly elected successor and the argument that holding elections

during wartime is impractical and un constitution

al. While the Ukrainian Constitution prohibits certain types of elections

and referendums during national emergencies, it does not explicitly address presidential elections

. The lack of clarity has led to a legal

impasse, with the Constitutional Court yet to provide a definitive ruling on the matter.



Musk's comments highlight broader questions about the compatibility of Western support for Ukrainian democracy with the unresolved legal

and constitution

al issues surrounding Zelensky's presidency. As the conflict in Ukraine continues to unfold, these concerns add another layer of complexity to the international community's engagement with the region.

