(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has condemned the European Union's recent decision to allocate proceeds from immobilized Russian assets towards providing military aid to Ukraine, arguing that it undermines the principles of the global financial and economic system. The European Union's move, approved after extensive deliberations, marks a departure from previous resistance by member states like Germany and France against outright confiscation of Russian assets, citing legal

concerns.



According to the regulation endorsed by the European Council, central securities depositories holding Russian sovereign assets exceeding EUR1 million will contribute from their accumulated net profits since February 15, 2024, towards supporting Ukraine militarily. Peskov characterized the decision as "expropriation" during a press briefing, emphasizing Moscow's intent to evaluate potential consequences and formulate an appropriate response.



Despite acknowledging the decision as "stripped-down," Peskov underscored its perceived dangers, suggesting that the European Union itself is cognizant of the risks associated with such actions. The Kremlin's reaction signals heightened tensions between Russia and the European Union, with implications for diplomatic

relations and regional dynamics.

