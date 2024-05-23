Senior German MP suggests Macron needs to support Ukraine declarations

(MENAFN) Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, a prominent member of the Bundestag and chair of the defense committee, has criticized both France and Germany for their perceived lack of military assistance to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. Speaking to Politico, Strack-Zimmermann expressed disappointment with France's limited contributions compared to Poland and Germany, urging French President Emmanuel Macron to match his rhetoric with concrete actions.



Strack-Zimmermann emphasized the importance of France, as a key European nation, not only delivering lofty speeches but also providing substantial support on the ground. She specifically referenced Macron's controversial stance in February, where he refused to rule out the possibility of NATO

member states deploying their own troops

to Ukraine. This policy of "strategic ambiguity," intended to keep Russia uncertain about NATO

's intentions, drew international attention and scrutiny.



While acknowledging Germany's significant support for Ukraine, Strack-Zimmermann criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz for not going further, particularly in the provision of military equipment such as Taurus mid-range missiles. Both London and Paris have supplied similar weapons to Ukraine, but Berlin has refrained from doing so. Scholz cited concerns about German military specialists assisting Ukrainian strikes, unlike the United Kingdom and France.



Strack-Zimmermann expressed hope that Chancellor Scholz would reconsider this policy stance if the situation in Ukraine were to evolve. Her remarks underscore growing calls within Germany for increased military assistance to Ukraine amidst escalating tensions with Russia. The comments also reflect broader debates within European countries about their roles and responsibilities in supporting Ukraine's defense efforts.

