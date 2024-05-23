Norway plans on acknowledging Palestinian statehood

(MENAFN) Norway has announced its official recognition of Palestine as a state, joining a growing number of European countries in acknowledging Palestinian sovereignty. Prime Minister

Jonas Gahr Store confirmed the decision, which is set to take effect on May 28, emphasizing Norway's commitment to fostering a political solution amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza.



Norway becomes the tenth European nation to recognize Palestinian statehood, following in the footsteps of Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Sweden. Prime Minister

Store underscored the importance of maintaining the vision of two states, Israel and Palestine, coexisting peacefully alongside each other.



The timing of Norway's decision is significant, occurring against the backdrop of escalating violence in Gaza, where tens of thousands have been killed and injured. Prime Minister

Store emphasized the necessity of preserving the possibility of a political resolution that ensures peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.



Following Norway's announcement, Ireland also declared its recognition of Palestinian statehood, further highlighting the international community's support for Palestinian sovereignty. However, the move has drawn a stern response from Israeli Foreign Minister

Israel Katz, who recalled ambassadors from both Norway and Ireland for immediate consultations. Katz criticized the recognition as rewarding terrorism

and warned of consequences for countries endorsing Palestinian statehood.



Despite Israeli objections, Norway and Ireland, along with other European nations, are steadfast in their commitment to promoting a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Their recognition of Palestine as a state serves as a symbolic gesture of support for the Palestinian people and their aspirations for self-determination.

