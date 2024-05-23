(MENAFN) Eric Prince, the founder of the private American military contractor Blackwater, has openly criticized the United States military aid to Ukraine, describing it as a wasteful endeavor that fails to impact the conflict's outcome. In an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson, published on Tuesday, Prince argued that the continuous shipment of United States weapons to Ukraine is not only senseless but also constitutes a "massive grift" funded by the Pentagon.



Prince highlighted the futility of the latest substantial aid package worth $61 billion, approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in April. He asserted that this funding will ultimately benefit major United States defense contractors rather than altering the conflict's course. Drawing on his experience as a former Navy SEAL officer, Prince criticized the financial inefficiency, stating, "Most of that money goes to five major defense contractors to replace at five times the cost the weapons that we have already sent the Ukrainians."



He emphasized that the military aid does not change the outcome of the battle, countering the Biden administration's belief that American weaponry would decisively support Ukraine. "It has not," Prince said, underscoring the ineffectiveness of the United States strategy.



The situation on the ground in Ukraine further supports Prince's claims. The Russian military has released photos and videos showcasing damaged and destroyed Western-made military equipment, including United States -supplied Abrams tanks. These pieces of destroyed equipment, including a German-made Leopard main battle tank, have been displayed in a trophy exhibition in Moscow.



Prince's remarks add a critical voice to the ongoing debate about the effectiveness and financial prudence of United States military aid to Ukraine, suggesting that current policies may be more beneficial to defense contractors than to the intended recipients on the front lines.

