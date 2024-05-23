Ireland approves forthcoming acknowledgement of Palestine

(MENAFN) Prime Minister

(Taoiseach) Simon Harris of Ireland has confirmed the country's intention to formally recognize Palestine as a state, aligning with similar announcements from Norway and Spain. The decision comes amid coordinated efforts among the three European nations, marking what Harris describes as "an historic and important day for Ireland and for Palestine."



Norway recently announced its forthcoming recognition of Palestinian statehood, with Spain following suit as Prime Minister

Pedro Sanches informed the national parliament of Madrid's plans to formalize recognition. Harris emphasized the collective goal of advancing the Arab-Israeli conflict towards resolution through a two-state solution, expressing hope that these diplomatic

gestures will contribute to progress in the region.



However, Israel has reacted strongly to the European developments by recalling its ambassadors from both Ireland and Norway. Foreign Minister

Israel Katz condemned the recognition of Palestinian statehood, characterizing it as a reward for terrorism. Katz warned that Israel "will not remain silent" in response to actions undermining its sovereignty and security, promising "further severe consequences" should Spain proceed with its intended recognition.



Prime Minister

Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has publicly opposed the notion of Palestinian statehood, asserting Israel's de facto control over Palestinian-inhabited territories. The diplomatic

tensions underscore the complex and contentious nature of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as international actors navigate differing perspectives and approaches towards achieving a peaceful resolution.

MENAFN23052024000045015687ID1108249582