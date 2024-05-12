Mother's Day: Sportspersons Wish Their Moms; Fans Hail Sports Star Moms For Their Achievements

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) On the occasion of Mother's Day, sportspersons and fans on Sunday took to social media to raise tributes to their mothers or to raise a toast to Indian sportswomen who excelled in their respective fields despite achieving motherhood.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, K.L Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal and badminton star H.S Prannoy were among the Indian sportspersons who took to social media to share photographs with their mothers and sent messages wishing their moms.

“Mothers turn houses into homes and hard times into comforting hugs. My Aai has done that and so much more. Thank you, Aai, for being my rock. Happy Mother's Day,” wrote Tendulkar on his X handle. The post was accompanied by a photograph of Tendulkar with his mother.

Star batter K.L Rahul also celebrated his mother with a heartfelt message: "Celebrating you today and always. Happy Mother's Day ma," said the message.

Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara put out a photograph of his wife, wishing her on the occasion. "Happy Mother's Day, Puja. Watching you nurture Aditi with such grace and wisdom fills my heart with gratitude. Here's to the incredible mom you are today and always," said Pujara. His post was accompanied by a picture of himself and his wife Puja and daughter Aditi.

Prannoy, who includes his mother's name in his name, also expressed his love for his mother on social media, sharing a picture with her. The post was accompanied by a message, "Happy Mother's Day to the one who always cheers me on! My biggest fan and best teammate!"

On the occasion, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) issued a video message paying tributes to incredible moms who have excelled on the sports field.

The video celebrated the achievements of legendary boxer M.C. Mary Kom, squash player Dipika Pallikal, tennis star Sania Mirza and chess Grandmaster Dronavalli Harika.

"This Mother's Day let's celebrate these incredible moms. Women who have dominated their fields and are also rockstar mums", said the video message.

Mary Kom won the World Championship and an Olympic bronze medal in 2012 after becoming a mother, Dipika Pallikal also won a World Doubles Squash Championship title besides medals in the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games after she was blessed with twin sons. The same was the case with Sania Mirza and Harika, who achieved new heights after becoming mothers.