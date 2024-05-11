Musk Reports Increased Pressure On Starlink Satellites Due To Geomagnetic Storm

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Elon Musk has said Starlink satellites are under a lot ofpressure due to the geomagnetic storm on the Sun, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Muskon his official "X" account.

"Major geomagnetic solar storm happening right now. Biggest in along time. Starlink satellites are under a lot of pressure, butholding up so far," he noted.