Pizza Hut Global's Shannon Garcia Discusses Mentorship, Leadership, And How To Make Restaurants Better On The Extra Serving Podcast


5/9/2024 2:02:24 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally posted on LinkedIn

Pizza Hut Global Chief Operating and Digital & Technology Officer Shannon Garcia recently sat down with Nation's Restaurant News at the Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) 's annual conference to talk about digital transformation and purpose-driven leadership.
Hear from Shannon on her goals for Pizza Hut and her passion for building digital solutions for restaurant team members and customers alike on the Extra Serving podcast by NRN .

