Indian Visa For Czech, Djibouti, Dominica, Salvador Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA FOR CZECH CITIZENS

Czech citizens must enter India within one year of receiving visa permission. Since 2014, the Indian government has made it simple for nationals of over 169 different countries to apply for e-Visas online. The qualified applicants on this list include Czech citizens. India A Czech visa is a required document that permits Czech nationals to enter the country easily. With an e-Visa for Tourism, a traveller can stay in India for up to 90 days. It is a single-entry visa that can be used for tourism purposes to visit friends and family in India. A Czech citizen can go to India for business using the Business e-Visa. This type of e-Visa permits for two entries into India for a total stay of 180 days. Please note that the maximum number of days allowed in India starts from the first date of entry. A Czech patient seeking short-term medical treatment can apply for the Medical e-Visa. This type of visitor is permitted triple entry into India with a maximum stay of 60 days. Again, the maximum number of days allowed in India starts from the first date of entry. The India e-Visa can now be applied for online, which means there is no longer a need to make an appointment at a local Indian Embassy or Consulate, saving applicants time and money.







Types of Indian eVisa for Czech Citizens



The Indian Tourist eVisa

The Business eVisa for India

The Medical eVisa India The Medical Attendant eVisa

Indian eVisa Requirements for Czech Citizens



An authentic Czech passport (ensuring the validity of 6 months from the arrival date)

A valid email address to receive the Indian eVisa in their Inbox. A valid credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

INDIAN VISA FOR DJIBOUTIAN CITIZENS

Tourists come to India for a variety of reasons, including the country's exceptional architecture, yoga retreats, and learning about spiritual healing. Since the country's first electronic travel license was given, many visitors have found it easier to visit India. As a result, it remains a popular tourist destination, and in 2014, the Indian government changed its visa process, resulting in the expansion of the online travel permit for 169 countries, including Djibouti, making it easier for its residents to apply for an Indian e-Visa. Djiboutian residents can apply for one of four types of India e-Visas: e-Tourist Visa, e-Business Visa, e-Conference Visa, and e-Medical Visa. People who want to visit India for tourist purposes can apply for a one-month e-Tourist visa, which permits them to remain for up to 30 days and participate in activities such as sightseeing, visiting friends and family, and attending retreats. This visa only permits for two visits to the nation. The e-Tourist Visa, which is valid for one year and five years, permits visitors to visit India several times for a total of no more than 90 days per visit. The India e-Visa can now be filed for online, eliminating the requirement for applicants to make an appointment at a local Indian Embassy or Consulate, saving time and money.

INDIAN EVISA REQUIREMENTS FOR DJIBOUTIAN CITIZENS



An authentic passport (ensuring the validity of 6 months from the arrival date)

A valid email address to receive the Indian eVisa in their Inbox. A valid credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

INDIAN VISA FOR DOMINICA CITIZENS

In response to an increase in the number of visitors entering India, the Indian government changed its visa policy in 2014. As a result, Electronic Travel Authorization for citizens of 169 countries, including Dominica, was adopted, making it easier to obtain an Indian e-Visa. Dominicans have had access to an online application form from the Government of India since 2014. Dominicans in India can apply for one of three categories of e-Visas: tourist, business, or medical. The 1-month e-Tourist Visa allows you to stay in the country for up to 30 days to go sightseeing and visit friends and relatives. This visa allows for only two entries. Long-Term Tourist e-Visa, valid for 1 year and 5 years, allows Dominican travelers to stay in India for a total of 90 days per multiple-entry visit. The 1 Year Business eVisa is for business travelers in India. It is intended for people attending meetings, starting business ventures and it allows a stay of up to 180 days. The e-Medical Visa is for visitors to India seeking medical treatment. It allows the holder to stay in the country for up to 60 days and three times in total. Typically, applications from Dominican citizens are approved within two to three business days. Applicants can apply for a visa once they know the date and location of their trip to India.

Indian Visa Requirements For Dominican Citizens



A valid passport with at least six months of validity.

A complete Passport information scan

An e-mail address so you can receive your eVisa in your Inbox You can use a credit or debit card to pay the for eVisa fees.

INDIAN VISA FOR SALVADORAN CITIZENS

The Indian government has provided an online application form for Indian visas for Salvadorans available since 2014. Salvadorans can obtain an e-Visa for the great majority of short-term excursions. Salvadorans are one of over 170 countries that can apply for an e-Visa to India. Salvadorans can choose from a variety of Indian online visas based on their reason for visiting India. Salvadorans are eligible for all of the visas listed below, which are organized as follows: The most commonly used visa is the India Tourist e-Visa, which is used for travel and enjoyment, as well as visiting family and attending yoga retreats or meditation sessions. During the one-month validity period of this visa, a Salvadoran visitor may stay in the country for 30 days. A double entry visa allows Salvadoran people to visit India twice during the validity period. In addition, there are two types of e-tourist visas available in India: a one-year e-tourist visa and a five-year e-tourist visa. Salvadoran travelers can enter and stay in India for the duration of the visa, which is one year or five years, with each stay not exceeding 90 days. The online application for the India e-Visa takes about 15 minutes to complete, and the form is entirely electronic.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR SALVADORAN CITIZENS



A passport that will be valid for at least 6 months after arriving in India.

Digital copy (scan) of the bio page of the passport.

Passport-style photograph of the applicant.

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid Email address to receive the India e-Visa in their Inbox.