LS Polls: Goa To Decide Fate Of 16 Candidates On May 7

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, May 6 (IANS) Goa will decide the fate of 16 candidates in the third phase of ongoing Lok Sabha elections on May 7.

Eight candidates are in the fray for the two Lok Sabha seats, North and South, in the coastal state.

There are 1,179,344 voters across the state, in which North Goa has 580,577 voters and South Goa has 598,767 registered voters.

The fight will be between two national parties, BJP and Congress, and Revolutionary Goans Party (Regional Party).

Bahujan Samaj Party candidates and independents are also in the fray.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have also addressed a public meeting in the coastal state while thee Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba campaigned for the party candidates.

During the meetings, Congress targeted the BJP over inflation, unemployment, and the collapse of law and order while the BJP tried to attract voters by reading out a list of developmental works done in the last ten years.

Chief Electoral Office, Goa has set up a total of 1,725 polling stations across the state, with 863 stationed in North Goa and 862 in South Goa, ensuring accessible voting opportunities for all eligible citizens.

ECI's International delegates from Election Management Bodies (EMBs) of Bhutan & Mongolia and journalists from Bhutan and Israel will also visit Goa from May 5 to 8 to witness pre-poll arrangements and polling process on the poll day.