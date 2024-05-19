Azerbaijan Attends 79Th General Assembly Of International Military Sports Council

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A delegation led by Chief of the Central Army Sports Club ofAzerbaijan's Ministry of Defense Lieutenant Colonel Ramig Orujovattended the 79th General Assembly and Congress of theInternational Military Sports Council (CISM) held in Dar es Salaam,Tanzania, Azernews reports.

The session, chaired by Colonel Nilton Rolim, CISM President,and with the participation of representatives from 82 countries,discussed the organization's mission, its objectives, and the mainissues aimed at the development of military sports on a globalscale. In addition, detailed reports on the activities andachievements of the organization over the last years werepresented.

As part of the session, the formation of the CISM Sports Policy,including the approval of the sports calendars for 2024, 2025 and2026, and a comprehensive 5-year plan were worked out, andexperience was exchanged on joint activities for the development ofmilitary sports.

The Central Army Sports Club of the Defense Ministry has been anactive member of CISM since 1995. The servicemen of the AzerbaijanArmy successfully participated in the World and Europeanchampionships held by this organization and took 78 gold, 66 silverand 103 bronze medals.