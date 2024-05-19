Ukrainian Forces Destroy All 37 Shahed Attack Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces shot down all of the 37 Shahed-131/136 attack drones launched by Russia on the night of May 18 to 19.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk reported this on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

Russian invaders launched the drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk areas.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the aerial attack.

All of the 37 drones were shot down in the Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy and Kherson regions.