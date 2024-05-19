Booklet Highlighting Garabagh University To Be Issued

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A booklet highlighting Garabagh University, which is scheduledto open for the 2024-2025 academic year, will soon be issued, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Scienceand Education.
The university will offer bachelor`s degrees in six faculties:pedagogy, economics, humanities and social sciences, engineering,arts, and tourism.
MENAFN19052024000195011045ID1108230849
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.