Booklet Highlighting Garabagh University To Be Issued


5/19/2024 3:09:47 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A booklet highlighting Garabagh University, which is scheduledto open for the 2024-2025 academic year, will soon be issued, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Scienceand Education.

The university will offer bachelor`s degrees in six faculties:pedagogy, economics, humanities and social sciences, engineering,arts, and tourism.

AzerNews

