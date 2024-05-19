Invaders Fired Nine Times At Sumy Region's Settlements During Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning of 19 May, the Russian army fired 9 times at settlements and border communities in Sumy region, 21 explosions were recorded.
According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this in a Telegram message.
Khotynska and Bilopilska communities were attacked by FPV drones.
The invaders shelled the Esman community with mortars.
The Russians dropped 8 mines on the territory of the Krasnopil community.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops fired 46 times on the border communities of Sumy region on 18 May.
