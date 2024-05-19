Invaders Fired Nine Times At Sumy Region's Settlements During Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning of 19 May, the Russian army fired 9 times at settlements and border communities in Sumy region, 21 explosions were recorded.

According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this in a Telegram message.

Khotynska and Bilopilska communities were attacked by FPV drones.

The enemy fired at the Yunakivska and Seredyno-Budska communities with artillery.

Russians fire 44 times atregion's border, 183 explosions recorded

The invaders shelled the Esman community with mortars.

The Russians dropped 8 mines on the territory of the Krasnopil community.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops fired 46 times on the border communities of Sumy region on 18 May.