Russians Kill One Person And Wound Another In Donetsk Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One civilian was killed and another wounded in Donetsk region as a result of shelling yesterday.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration (RMA) Vadym Filashkin in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"On 18 May, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Kurakhivka. Another 1 person was wounded in the region during the day," the statement reads. Read also:
According to the RMA, a total of 1,966 people have been killed and 4,901 wounded in Donetsk region since the start of the full-scale invasion. The total number of casualties in the region excludes data from Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As Ukrinform reported, in Mykolaiv region, Russians shelled Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities .
