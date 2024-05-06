VisitCzechia Announces its participation in the 31st edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM)

(MENAFN- VFS Global) Czech Tourist Authority, 6 May 2024– CzechTourism, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Czech Republic in the UAE, announces its participation in the 31st edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), set to take place from May 6th to 9th, 2024 bringing a delegation of eight Czech partners.



This year, CzechTourism aims to elevate the Czech Republic as a premier destination for the Middle East region, targeting families, experiential travelers, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) attendees, and leisure enthusiasts. During the event, CzechTourism will engage in meaningful discussions and networking sessions with top tour operators, airlines, media representatives, and key stakeholders from the travel industry. These interactions will focus on exploring cooperation and collaboration opportunities to enhance the promotion of Czechia in the Middle East



At the heart of CzechTourism's presence at ATM 2024 is the introduction of a captivating new collection of coins by Czech Mint. With one of its latest edition – coin ‘Above the Clouds’ designed by the renowned Emirati artist, Ali Al Ali. This coin is designed for all aviators and travel enthusiasts, and it is a symbol of aspiration and achievement. The ‘Above the Clouds’ coin aims to encapsulate that very essence - of rising above difficulties and aiming for higher goals. It serves as a reminder that no matter the turbulence we face, whether in aviation or life there is always a clearer, smoother ride ahead of us.



Ali's innovative designs seamlessly blend Emirati culture with Czech heritage, adding an intriguing dimension to the Czech pavilion. Ali Al Ali will be present at the Czechia pavilion on Tuesday and Wednesday from 11a.m. till 2 p.m., offering media interviews and engaging with visitors to provide insights into his creative process and inspiration behind the collection.



Mr. Denis Petrakov, Director of Czech Mint Middle East said, " In 2022 Czech Mint and Dubai Design Academy (DDA), established by DMCC, signed a MOU regarding cooperation in design development and knowledge sharing. DDA facilitated introduction of Ali Al Ali to Czech Mint. Since then, we have subsequently collaborated on various coin design projects. Czech Mint is honoured to be the first foreign mint to produce coins based on Emirati-created designs and we are excited to showcase our beautiful coins to all visitors of the Arabian Travel Market. "



Mrs. Barbara Andelová, International Marketing Manager - New Markets, CzechTourism, said, " We are excited to return to the Arabian Travel Market and showcase the best of what Czechia has to offer. With the support of our dedicated partners, we are confident in our ability to create memorable experiences for visitors and foster long-lasting partnerships within the travel industry."



CzechTourism will highlight a diverse array of Czech suppliers and their offerings, ranging from luxury accommodations to unique experiential activities. Visitors to the Czechia pavilion can expect to discover the country's rich cultural heritage, picturesque landscapes, and vibrant tourism experiences.



The CzechTourism delegation included following partners-



Hotel Properties: Barcelo & Occidental Hotels, Grandhotel Pupp, Savoy Westend Hotel, Hotel Thermal & The Julius Prague



Spa Resorts and Hotels – Randon Spa Jáchymov



Destination Management Company (DMC): Graficon DMC



Shopping Outlet: Fashion Arena





