Kerala: Iron Frame Erected For Painting Building Collapses In Kochi; One Dead, 5 Injured

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: The under-construction building collapsed near the Smart City area in Kochi. Around 5 employees were present during the incident. One person, named Utham died in the incident.

The police stated that the fire team and ambulance had reached the spot. The iron frame made for painting the building collapsed. Five people who were injured in the accident were admitted to the hospital.

The accident occurred in the Smart City area adjacent to the Kochi Info Park. The accident occurred when the iron frame installed for painting the 24-story building under construction fell on the body of the workers.



