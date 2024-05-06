Phony footage of Indian minister provokes political row

(MENAFN) A fabricated video featuring Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has ignited a fierce political controversy amidst the ongoing electoral landscape in the country. The manipulated footage purportedly depicted Shah making contentious remarks regarding the cessation of benefits for certain marginalized groups as outlined in the Indian Constitution. Specifically, the video suggested a pledge to terminate reservations, which serve as a vital mechanism for the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) to access government employment, educational opportunities, and political representation.



The video swiftly circulated across various online platforms, with notable figures, including the Telangana chapter of India's principal opposition party, the Congress, sharing it widely. The dissemination prompted widespread outrage and fueled intense debates regarding the implications of such purported statements, particularly amid the backdrop of ongoing elections.



Amid mounting scrutiny, Amit Malviya, the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT department, intervened to clarify the authenticity of the video. Malviya swiftly debunked the footage, asserting that it had been doctored to misrepresent Shah's actual remarks. He pointed to the original clip, shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), which revealed Shah's commitment to upholding reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs while addressing purported concerns regarding reservations for minority Muslim communities, deemed "unconstitutional" by some.



The dissemination of the falsified video prompted strong condemnation from BJP officials, with Malviya condemning it as "completely fake" and warning of its potential to incite "large-scale violence." He further called out Congress-affiliated spokespersons for their alleged role in circulating the misleading content, signaling potential legal repercussions.



In response to the escalating controversy, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police initiated legal action following a formal complaint filed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Subsequently, Telangana Chief Minister and Congress party leader Revanth Reddy found himself embroiled in the controversy, as reports emerged of his summons by the police for questioning over the matter.



The incident underscores the volatile intersection of technology, politics, and disinformation, highlighting the susceptibility of online platforms to manipulation and exploitation for political gain. As the fallout continues to unfold, questions linger over the broader implications for digital governance, electoral integrity, and the responsibilities of political actors in combating misinformation in the digital age.

