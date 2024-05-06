HOPE Qatar Holds Science Expo By Differently Abled Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The annual science exhibition display by 125 differently abled children at HOPE Qatar Centre for Persons With Disabilities saw creative displays by the students at the centre premises on Saturday.

The event held under the theme 'Phytology' saw various experiments, charts and models that were demonstrated by the children under the guidance of their teachers. The exhibits were segregated into Germination, Morpholgy, Marine Botany, Ecology, Horticulture, and Ecosystem. Students of ages 4 to 20 with varying range of intellectual and multiple disabilities proudly demonstrated their knowledge of the field of science through the experiments.

The exhibition was inaugurated jointly by the special guests including H E Salah Attia, Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria to the State of Qatar; H E Nazrul Islam, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Qatar; H E Ridwan Hassan, Ambassador of Indonesia to Qatar; Nilangsu Dey, Former President of Indian Community Benevolent Forum; Dr. Mark David Hughes, Director of Awsaj Academy. The guests also led the audience in touring the campus of HOPE Qatar Centre for Persons With Disabilities at Doha, and interacting with the students who proudly demonstrated their exhibits.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Rajeev Thomas, Founder and Managing Director of HOPE Qatar Centre said that the annual science exhibition was one of the many events that the centre conducts each year to showcase the talents of the differently abled children at the centre and to ensure that they are given a near school environment where they can push their limits to achieve their very best.

He said that the presence of all the special guests will serve as a great source of encouragement for the students who always continue to surprise everyone who consider that children with disabilities can not do certain things in their lives. He further emphasised that it is the society's collective responsibility to give opportunities for the differently abled children to thrive and achieve their best potential.

HOPE Qatar Centre for Persons With Disabilities was established in the year 2005 and has served Qatar over the last eighteen years.