Weather Update: Delhi Sizzles At 41.1 Degrees IMD Predicts Rain In THESE States Today. Check Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain in several regions, including the northeastern states, West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha IndiaIn its official release, IMD said,“Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 7 days.”Heavy isolated rainfall are likely over Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, Assam and Meghalaya on the Tuesday, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till May 7. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya today, May 6.North IndiaIsolated light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad today; over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during till May 8 and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall

accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds during May 9 to May 11 light to moderate rainfall is likely over Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab and East Rajasthan from May 9 to May 11 and isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall activity over Uttar Pradesh from May 7 to May 11 IndiaRains forecast in eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal,

Sikkim, Jharkhand and Odisha from today till May 9 and

Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh in the next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Gangetic West Bengal on May 6 and May 7 and over Odisha on May 7 and May 8.South IndiaIsolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning and gusty winds likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana during the next 5 days. Rainfall likely over north and south interior Karnataka on May 7 and May 8, and over Lakshadweep on May 9.Also Read: Weather Update Today: IMD issues heatwave warning for THESE states, and orange alert for heavy rainfall in 5 NE statesIsolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal & Rayalaseema on the 7th and 8th; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana

and south Interior Karnataka on May 7 and over Kerala and Mahe on May 8 and May 9.Heatwave

Delhi recorded its hottest day of the year on Sunday, with a maximum temperature of 41.1°C. This was two degrees above the usual temperature for this time of year and one degree higher than the previous day,

the IMD reported, IMD said,“heatwave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over interior Karnataka during the May 5 to May 7, West Rajasthan during May 7 to May 9, over eastern parts of Rajasthan and western regions of Madhya Pradesh on May 8t and May 9 and over Saurashtra during May 6 to May 9.”Also Read: Heatwave alert issued in THESE states till 7 May; orange alert for heavy rains in North East. Check IMD forecast hereIMD further said that hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Gujarat during the next 5 days, Jharkhand on May 6 and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry,

Karaikal, coastal Karnataka and Kerala & and Mahe during May 5 to May 7, and over Rayalaseema during May 7 to May 9.

MENAFN05052024007365015876ID1108176068