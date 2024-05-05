Vocational Education Is Highly Prioritized In Development Plans And Programs, Says Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 5 (Petra) -- Minister of Education, Azmi Mahafzah, said that the ministry is significantly counting on vocational education supervisors to improve the conduct of vocational education in the Kingdom's schools, especially the BTEC program, as well as empowering supervisors to carry out their duties to the fullest.During his meeting with vocational education supervisors in education directorates on Sunday, Mahafzah added that the Ministry gives vocational education the highest priority within its development plans and programs, stressing the importance of everyone's efforts to make this experience a success, which receives great attention from His Majesty King Abdullah II and HRH Crown Prince Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.He underscored the importance of continuous follow-up from the heads of vocational education departments and vocational education supervisors on the progress of the educational process in the field, especially students' commitment to schools, adherence to the procedural plans set by the educational supervisor, focus on the quality of outputs, and coordination between supervisors from different disciplines.He added that the ministry, through the Department of Vocational Education, has conducted campaigns to meet with parents and students to motivate and raise awareness and increase demand for vocational education, noting that the ministry has started a media campaign to clarify the available programs and motivate students to join the new vocational specialties.He explained that the ministry is in the process of preparing a new vocational education curriculum for the seventh, ninth, and eleventh grades as a first phase, which blends vocational education and life skills, with a focus on career guidance and counseling, and teachers will soon be trained on the new curriculum.