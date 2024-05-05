Occupation Gov't Shuts Down Al-Jazeera Channel Operation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 5 (KUNA) - The Israeli occupation government decided to shut down the news channel Al-Jazeera's operation within the occupied territory, said Israeli broadcasting corporation Sunday.

It also added on its website, quoting the office of the Prime Minister of the occupation government Benjamin Netanyahu that the decision was passed unanimously in the Israeli Council of Ministers.

According to the occupation media, the decision, which would last for 45 days, required the confiscation of equipment, the blocking of the channel's website, and the canceling of the credentials of journalists working with the channel in the territories occupied in 1948.

The Knesset approved a draft law allowing the temporary closure of foreign broadcast stations that posed a threat to what they call "national security" during the war. (end)

MENAFN05052024000071011013ID1108175179