LG ELECTRONICS ORGANIZES GRAND TECH SEMINAR

(MENAFN- Avian We) PATNA, May 1, 2024 — LG India, a consumer durable major and world’s leading provider of innovative, customizable, and feature-packed Commercial Display & Solutions organized the Grand Tech Seminar under the theme of REINVENT “INNOVATION” at Lemon Tree Premier, Patna.

At the Grand Tech Seminar, LG Electronics India showcased its flagship information display product, 163 All-in-One LED Screen, 110 Smart UHD Large Screen Signage Display, LG CreateBoard along with Device Management Solution LG ConnectedCare DMS to manage the displays and UR801C 4K UHD Smart Hotel Commercial TV.

The event saw a participation from more than 100 people, which included customers, partners, system integrators and city’s many HNIs.

In this Grand Tech Seminar, the attendees got the live experience of LG’s world-class digital signage & display solutions based on state-of-the-art technology, all under one roof.

Mr. Hemendu Sinha, Senior VP & Business Head, Business Solutions, LG Electronics India said, “Our commitment to our customers is unwavering. We prioritize their needs, innovate to exceed their expectations, and stand by them on every step of the way. The response was overwhelming and we look forward to the next edition of the Grand Tech Seminar.”

LG 163 All-in-One LED Screen

LG’s LED All-in-One LAEC series has two size of screens; 136(345.44cm) and a 163(414.02cm). The LAEC series is offered as an all-in-one package including an embedded controller and built-in speaker. Eliminating the prejudice that LED displays are difficult and complex to install, it doesn't require controller connections or module configuration. Built-in Quad Core SoC (System on Chip) can execute several tasks at once for providing smooth content playback.





