US`s top spy cautions of Russian army breakthrough

(MENAFN) During a hearing at the United States Senate Armed Services Committee on Global Threats, Avril Haines, the Director of National Intelligence, delivered a sobering assessment of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Haines warned senators that Russian forces are steadily gaining ground, with the potential for tactical breakthroughs along the front lines in key areas such as Donetsk and Kharkiv.



Highlighting the role of China in bolstering Russia's military capabilities, Haines accused Beijing of providing dual-use components that have tilted the momentum of the conflict in Moscow's favor. She emphasized that Russia's economic position and rearmament efforts have emboldened President Vladimir Putin, who perceives domestic and international trends to be in his favor.



Despite Putin's expressed willingness to engage in talks with Ukraine and the United States, Haines noted a lack of indication that he is willing to make significant concessions. She pointed to an intensifying campaign of Russian airstrikes aimed at breaking Kiev's will and disrupting its military logistics and defense industry capabilities.



According to Haines, these aerial bombardments are likely to persist, prolonging the conflict with no clear end in sight. Moreover, Putin's perception of NATO enlargement and Western support to Ukraine as attempts to restrict Russian power fuels Moscow's military budget expansion, further exacerbating tensions in the region.



Haines's testimony underscores the urgency of the situation in Ukraine and the evolving dynamics of global geopolitics. As Russian military advances continue and diplomatic efforts falter, the implications for regional stability and international security remain a cause for concern among United States lawmakers and allies alike.

MENAFN05052024000045015687ID1108174860