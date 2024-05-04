Kuwaiti Medical Team Offers Relief Aid To Residents Of Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, May 4 (KUNA) -- A medical delegation from Kuwait Society for Relief distributed 2,500 food parcels and 330 medical parcels to residents of Al-Hasanat refugee camp to the west of Deir Al-Balah city, central Gaza Strip on Saturday.

The delegation visited the philanthropic kitchen - being funded by the Society, and the X-ray diagnostic center at Kuwait Hospital to inspect the works being implemented by the Society, head of the team Omar Al-Thoweini said in statements to KUNA.

The team has also paid an inspection tour of the various wards of the Yafa Hospital, Al-Barka Bakery and Dar Al-Yateem orphanage to assess the damage inflected on them by recent bombardment.

The medical team, the second of its kind from Kuwait, entered Gaza from Rafah crossing point on Tuesday to conduct dozens of surgeries on Palestinian patients and support the health sector in Gaza.

The first team paid a two-week visit to Gaza in early April on a similar humanitarian mission. (end)

wab









MENAFN04052024000071011013ID1108173905