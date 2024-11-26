Technology industry meets in Lisbon in shadow of Trump win

(MENAFN) Leading lights of the tech sector are gathering in Lisbon on Tuesday for the Web conference, the industry’s initial great event since the US election, with Donald Trump’s win projected to be a main topic of their talks.



The tech sector is worried about what Trump’s second term will bring when he takes over in January, especially as SpaceX and Tesla gead Elon Musk is projected to have a huge impact on the next US government.



Throughout Trump’s last term from 2017 to 2021, big companies were often at odds the with the leader, specifically given his crackdown on immigration and ramping up the trade conflict with China.



The Web Summit, which lasts until Thursday, will gather some 70,000 attendees with over 3,000 startups and 1,000 investors, based on the organizers.



Many meetings will be about the fallout of the US election on the industry, but organizers informed AFP it was too early to judge how the industry would respond.



The summit began on Monday night with artist Pharrell Williams bringing star power to the proceedings.



Organizers were keen to move on from the previous year’s edition when a series of big companies pulled out following Web Summit head executive Paddy Cosgrave published social media posts blaming Israel war crimes in Gaza.

