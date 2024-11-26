Jordan Airdrops Aid To Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 26 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab carried out another humanitarian airdrop to northern Gaza on Tuesday, deploying two C130 aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force.The operation delivered approximately 6.6 tons of essential food supplies, continuing Jordan's ongoing relief efforts to support the people of Gaza amid the ongoing war on the Strip.The Jordan reiterated their commitment to providing aid through air and land operations. Recent efforts include a humanitarian air bridge facilitated by Air Force helicopters and ground convoys coordinated with the Hashemite Jordan Charity Organization. Additionally, Jordan's field hospitals in northern and southern Gaza remain operational, offering vital medical and treatment services to those affected.Since the onset of the Israeli aggression, the Jordan Armed Forces have conducted 124 airdrops to Gaza and 266 in coordination with other countries.