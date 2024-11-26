Qatari Comedian To Entertain At GU-Q's QND Celebration

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In celebration of Qatar National Day, Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) invites the community to an evening of culture, laughter, and tradition Wednesday from 5pm to 9pm at the GU-Q Oxygen Park entrance.

Headlining the celebration is a live stand-up performance by renowned Qatari comedian and entrepreneur Hamad al-Amari, whose humorous commentary on cultural encounters inspires laughter and reflection.

Hosted by the Office of External Relations in collaboration with the Al Liwan Qatari Cultural Club, the event will offer a dynamic mix of activities, performances, and experiences for all ages.

“We are honoured to welcome the community to our annual Qatar National Day celebration,” said GU-Q dean, Safwan Masri.“For 20 years, Georgetown has proudly contributed to a legacy built together, and this joyous occasion serves as a tribute to a nation whose vision and ambition have inspired the world.”

According to Khaled al-Yousef, executive director, External Relations, the carefully planned activities are designed with families in mind.

“Students have worked closely with the Office of External Relations to make this event a welcoming space for their siblings, parents, and extended families to share their culture with other families from across Qatar.”

Event highlights are: Comedy Performance by Hamad al-Amari, live performances, traditional and modern cultural activities, Qatari art exhibition and food and souvenirs.

