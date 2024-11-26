Moi Warns Against Misuse Of Medicines

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Interior (MoI) has warned against the misuse of medicines. Addressing an awareness session on 'Drugs and Prevention Methods' Monday, Lt Abdullah Saleh al-Shammari from the General Directorate of Drug Control at MoI, said misuse of some medicines has grave risks and onsequences that affect the safety of the patients psychologically, mentally and physically.

“Misuse of medical drugs leads to habituation, then to compulsive use, and develops to addiction,” he said while urging to use them only for the prescribed medical purpose, in the dose and quantity required and for the specified period.

“Don't use any medicines prescribed for others, without medical consultation,” al-Shammari said. MoI Public Relations Department organised the anti drug webinar in cooperation with the General Directorate of Drug Control.

The official noted that it's not allowed for the arriving or departing sick travellers to carry drugs containing narcotics or psychotropic substances except in accordance with the conditions issued by the competent authorities.

A detailed and attested medical report issued by the hospital that treated the patient, he explained, should be with the traveller. The issue date of the report shouldn't exceed six months and must contain personal details of the patient, diagnosis, treatment plan, validity of prescriptions and names of the medicines.

Lt al-Shammari also urged to ensure that the baggage doesn't contain narcotic substances and dangerous psychotropic substances without a prescription issued by a doctor or certified hospital in the name of the holder.

“Failure to verify the content of the luggage could expose you to legal liability,” he said asking travellers not to carry any materials of others without verifying their content as the bearer has full legal responsibility if these materials are prohibited in the country.

“Avoid bringing any suspicious substances or drugs, because some narcotic substances and medicines may be allowed to be used in your country, but they are prohibited in Qatar. Stay away from suspicious places and bad companions. Don't hesitate to report any crime. Security is a shared responsibility that everyone bears,” he said.

Lt al-Shammari asked drug-addicts to report to the authorities and avail of the services, being provided by the government.“No criminal case shall be filed against a person taking Narcotic Drugs and Dangerous Psychotropic Substances if he turns up for the treatment. Qatar has provided a specialised centre for deaddiction and rehabilitation in line with the best international standards,” he said.

He also explained the punishment for drug trafficking and abuse, the symptoms of drug addiction and vulnerable persons to drug abuse.

MENAFN26112024000067011011ID1108928745