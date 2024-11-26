Student-Painted Canvases To Be Showcased At Al Ghorrah Festival

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) across Qatar Foundation's (QF) ecosystem of have painted more than 40 canvases to display at the upcoming Al Ghorrah for Literature and Arts, from November 28 to December 2 in Education City.

The five-day event will celebrate local and regional cultural heritage, highlighting manuscripts produced under the Arab Islamic civilisation.

The canvases painted by students in QF schools depict five stories: The Wonders of Creatures and the Marvels of Creation, Sindbad and the Old Man of the Sea, The Fisherman and the Genie, The Ruined Man Who Became Rich Again Through a Dream, and The Three Knights and the Treasure.

Participating schools under QF's Pre-University Education umbrella include Qatar Academy Doha, Qatar Academy Al Wakra, Qatar Academy Al Khor, Qatar Academy Msheireb, Academyati, Awsaj Academy, and Renad Academy.

Hissa al-Thani, art teacher, Awsaj Academy, guided her 11 grade 5 students through the painting process.“We used basic colours like yellows, browns, greens, and metallics such as gold,” she explained.“I was with them every step of the way, and they really enjoyed it. They're excited about attending Al Ghorrah and seeing their work on display-they really want to be involved in the event.”

She highlighted the importance of art in schools:“Art makes the students happy. We play music, they sing, and they draw - they enjoy themselves. It's a fun, creative process.”

Charlene Kasdorf, specialist teacher, and collaborator, Academyati, helped lead the painting sessions, and said: "The majority of the work happened over the course of just a morning. Up to 80 children came in, and there was music, mixing, and painting; it was celebratory. They really enjoyed it, and really wanted to be a part of this.”

The canvases will be displayed within the Multicultural Zone at Al Ghorrah. Other family-friendly activities in this area include bookmark making, book binding, chest decorating, and calligraphy.

Tickets are available at educationcity/al-ghorrah, priced at QR35 for children, QR50 for adults, and QR200 for specialised workshops.

