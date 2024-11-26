Deputy Amir Lays Foundation Stone Of Blue Ammonia Plant At Mesaieed

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Under the patronage of the Amir, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, His Highness the Deputy Amir, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani laid the foundation stone of the Blue Ammonia at Mesaieed Industrial City Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by HE the of State for Affairs, Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, who is also the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, dignitaries, senior executives and officials from the entities involved in the project implementation.

The Blue Ammonia Plant is the largest of its kind in the world and represents an important milestone in QatarEnergy's strategy to expand in the clean energy sector by producing low carbon ammonia – one of the most important solutions to reduce CO2 emissions.

With an investment of about QR4.4bn, the plant will be built in Mesaieed Industrial City, which offers a strategic location, integrated infrastructure, ideal capabilities, and a port that is considered one of the largest petrochemical export facilities in the Middle East.

The plant is expected to start production in the second quarter of 2026, marking a milestone in Qatar Energy's strategy to expand into the cleaner energy sector.

In his remarks at the ceremony, al-Kaabi said:“This facility consists of an ammonia production unit with a capacity of 1.2mn tons per year, along with an additional unit for CO2 injection and storage, with a capacity of 1.5mn tons per year. QatarEnergy will provide the new plant with more than 35 megawatts of electricity from the solar power plant currently being built in Mesaieed Industrial City, thereby becoming blue ammonia. This plant will enhance our ability to provide the world with low-carbon products, in line with the global efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

“In building this facility, we will rely on our own capabilities and expertise in the construction and operation of ammonia plants used for the production of fertilisers. This will be carried out in cooperation between QatarEnergy and Qatar Fertiliser Company - Qafco.”

Al-Kaabi added:“The blue ammonia plant joins a list of QatarEnergy's large and ambitious expansion projects in Qatar and around the world covering LNG, oil and gas exploration and production, petrochemicals, fertilisers, solar power, and more.”

Minister Al-Kaabi concluded his remarks by thanking the consortium implementing the project, consisting of ThyssenKrupp and CCC, as well as the working teams from QatarEnergy and Qafco, whose efforts contributed to the realisation of the project.

He extended sincere thanks to HH the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, for his patronage and unlimited support of the energy sector, and to HH the Deputy Amir, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani, who is the Chairman of QatarEnergy Board of Directors, for laying the foundation stone of the Blue Ammonia Plant.

