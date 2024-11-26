Savox Displays The Future Of Safe And Secure Comms At Pmrexpo 2024 Booth C011

(MENAFN- Industrial News Service)

/INS . The Savox stand in Cologne showcases a wide array of innovative and proven communication controllers, mission-critical broadband products, hearing protective headsets, and wireless team communication solutions.

“Our philosophy centers on understanding professionals, their challenges, and overcoming obstacles. We prioritize delivering solutions that ensure clear communication, protect specialists-an organization's most valuable asset-and empower them to perform at their best, regardless of the task or conditions.”, Sales Director Teppo Parviainen

Applying some of the latest advances in Bluetooth technology, as well as solving common challenges regarding, for example, audio clarity, integration, and versatility, Savox brings to Cologne major releases and updates to our proven line-up of secure communication products and solutions.



C-C200 Push-to-talk unit

Sleek in design, while being the most robust PTT nexus-connector in the market, the C-C200 provides a new level of safety and reliability, as well as innovative usage features. Its compact form fits easily on all workwear and tool vests, the wide variety of clip-on fixtures, silent stealth feature, and safe PTT button take functionality to a new level.



Pack-COM wireless team comms system

A unique wireless team communication system with encrypted full-duplex functionality. The portable base station creates a secure mid-range communication bubble allowing for a wide range of radio capabilities to be integrated into the system.



LIVECONNECT 200 body camera

This rugged high-definition wearable bodycam's innovative features allow users to fully leverage the data and video capabilities of modern broadband networks and terminals, enabling seamless video streaming and video call between front-line workers and teams leads, command centers, and control rooms.



NOISE-COM 300 hearing protector

Specifically designed and built for safety and clarity in tough conditions, the NC-300 works with most available two-way radios. Crafted with high-quality components and sealed electronics, a built-in PTT button, and advanced noise cancellation microphone with extended battery-free performance in the noisiest of industrial environments.













About Savox:

Savox Communications designs and manufactures advanced, rugged and robust hearing protection and communication solutions for the most demanding conditions. Headquartered in Finland, our worldwide network, distributors and agents deliver mission-critical systems for defence, fire and rescue, law enforcement, and industrial sectors across global markets. Over 40 years of experience in the industry and our agile and highly advanced R&D and engineering capability have earned Savox a reputation for superior quality. Our 300 co-workers around the world pride themselves on ensuring the safety and enhancing the operational capability of teams and individuals in challenging conditions where seamless access to voice and information is vital.