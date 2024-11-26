PHCC Promotes Public Awareness To Curb Antimicrobial Resistance

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Primary Care Corporation (PHCC) participated in the global celebration of the World World Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Awareness Week this year under the theme,“Educate. Advocate. Act Now.”

Celebrated annually from November 18 to 24, this week aims to enhance understanding of drug resistance in microbes and encourage responsible practices to maintain the effectiveness of antibiotics for future generations. It also raises community awareness about the rational use of antibiotics and other antimicrobial agents.

Various activities were held at health centres by healthcare providers as part of this campaign. Each health centre set up an awareness corner to promote the campaign, managed by healthcare providers.

Dr Khalid al-Awad, director of Health Protection in the Preventive Health Directorate at PHCC, explained that the Infection Prevention and Medication Management Team at PHCC organised activities to engage staff and patients at health centres. Additionally, the Infection Control Team, in coordination with the Corporate Communications and Public Relations Team, promoted the campaign through media outlets and PHCC's social media platforms.

The efforts included the distribution of educational cards and hosting awareness lectures for staff and visitors through online platforms in both Arabic and English, focusing on antimicrobial awareness. Daily lectures were also delivered to health center employees during the week-long campaign, emphasising antibiotic resistance. Patients at health centres were encouraged to participate in the campaign. Surveys were sent out to visitors to raise awareness about antimicrobials. Awareness corners were set up, offering educational materials and brochures distributed to participating patients.

He elaborated that antimicrobial drugs are used to kill or inhibit the growth of various microbes, such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi, which cause numerous infections in humans, including upper and lower respiratory tract infections, blood infections, tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, fungal infections, and others.

Dr al-Awad offered key advice, emphasising that antimicrobials are the most effective tools for combating infections but should only be used when necessary. He cautioned that AMR can lead to prolonged hospital stays, higher medical costs, and increased mortality rates. Therefore, it is essential to use these drugs with care.

