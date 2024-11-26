Dozens Martyred And Injured In Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A number of Palestinians were martyred and on Tuesday when the Israeli warplanes bombed a house in Jabalia Al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources reported that dozens were martyred and injured when the occupation bombed a house near Al-Nazla School, according to the Palestinian news agency (WAFA).

The occupation forces continue artillery shelling in the north, center and south of the Strip.

The occupying forces continue their aggression on the Gaza Strip by land, sea, and air since Oct. 7, 2023, resulting in the martyrdom of 44,235 citizens, the majority of whom are women and children, and the injury of 104,638 others. Thousands remain under the rubble and on the streets, and rescue and medical teams are unable to reach them.

