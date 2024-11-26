Dozens Martyred And Injured In Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza
11/26/2024 2:02:23 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A number of Palestinians were martyred and injured on Tuesday when the Israeli Occupation warplanes bombed a house in Jabalia Al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip.
Medical sources reported that dozens were martyred and injured when the occupation bombed a house near Al-Nazla School, according to the Palestinian news agency (WAFA).
The occupation forces continue artillery shelling in the north, center and south of the Strip.
Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7, 2023 has risen to 44,235 reported fatalities, with an additional 104,638 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.
The occupying forces continue their aggression on the Gaza Strip by land, sea, and air since Oct. 7, 2023, resulting in the martyrdom of 44,235 citizens, the majority of whom are women and children, and the injury of 104,638 others. Thousands remain under the rubble and on the streets, and rescue and medical teams are unable to reach them.
