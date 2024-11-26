QC Support For Cholera Patients In Yemen

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Donations from Qatar's philanthropists to Qatar Charity (QC) have significantly alleviated the suffering of thousands of Yemeni patients, particularly those suffering from cholera, including children and women from displaced families and local communities.

The donations have supported centres focused on treating waterborne diarrhea and cholera in the governorates of Hajjah, Al Hudaydah, Ibb, Amran, and Taiz, a statement said Tuesday.

It is expected that 7,300 people affected by the epidemic will benefit from this assistance. Nearly 9mn people suffer from a severe lack of basic services.

Dr Abdulrahman Ahmed Saleh, director general of Taiz Health Office, commented QC's assistance and described it a strategic partner for the health sector. The number of confirmed cholera cases had exceeded 6,700, with an increasing number of deaths recorded, he explained.

Dr Shaheed al-Amiri, technical director of the Republican Hospital in Taiz, explained that the second cholera wave this year saw a significant rise in cases, with 1,500 cases recorded in September alone. He praised QC's humanitarian role in easing the pressure on healthcare facilities in the governorate.

A recent Unicef report highlighted the ongoing cholera crisis in Yemen, noting there have been around 220,000 cholera cases since the beginning of 2024. The report also emphasized that the governorates of Al Hudaydah, Hajjah, Dhamar, and Taiz are among the worst affected by the disease. The ongoing crisis in Yemen since 2015 has severely impacted the country's healthcare system.

MENAFN26112024000067011011ID1108928747