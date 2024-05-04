7000 From Kashmir Gear-Up For Hajj Pilgrimage

As per the details available with the news agency KNO, officials from the Hajj House said that meticulous planning and arrangements are being made to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for the pilgrims.

“We have already begun the distribution of necessary documents in Srinagar and across various districts,” said the official from the Hajj House.

Highlighting improvements from the previous year, he said they have improved accommodation by upgrading the tent quality.

“This year, we have booked C class tents, a step up from the D class tents used last year,” he added.

Also, the cover size of the tents has been increased from four persons to five persons, ensuring greater comfort and convenience for the pilgrims.

“The first flight carrying pilgrims from Kashmir to Saudi Arabia is scheduled for May 9, marking the beginning of the journey for Muslims in the region,” added officials.

Dr Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, executive officer, Jammu and Kashmir Hajj committee said they are committed to facilitating a memorable and spiritually enriching experience for the pilgrims.

He said there are two flights scheduled till May 15 and after that one flight is scheduled for each day.“We are fully prepared and have already begun the distribution of necessary documents in Srinagar and across various districts,” he added

