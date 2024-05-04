7000 From Kashmir Gear-Up For Hajj Pilgrimage

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Ahead of the coming annual Hajj pilgrimage, 7000 people are readying from Kashmir to perform the holy pilgrimage to Makkah.
As per the details available with the news agency KNO, officials from the Hajj House said that meticulous planning and arrangements are being made to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for the pilgrims.ADVERTISEMENT
“We have already begun the distribution of necessary documents in Srinagar and across various districts,” said the official from the Hajj House.
Highlighting improvements from the previous year, he said they have improved accommodation by upgrading the tent quality.
“This year, we have booked C class tents, a step up from the D class tents used last year,” he added. Read Also Requested Saudi Prince To Increase Haj Quota For Indian Muslims: PM Modi Govt Employees Intending To Perform Hajj Await Clearance For Leave
Also, the cover size of the tents has been increased from four persons to five persons, ensuring greater comfort and convenience for the pilgrims.
“The first flight carrying pilgrims from Kashmir to Saudi Arabia is scheduled for May 9, marking the beginning of the journey for Muslims in the region,” added officials.
Dr Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, executive officer, Jammu and Kashmir Hajj committee said they are committed to facilitating a memorable and spiritually enriching experience for the pilgrims.
He said there are two flights scheduled till May 15 and after that one flight is scheduled for each day.“We are fully prepared and have already begun the distribution of necessary documents in Srinagar and across various districts,” he added
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN04052024000215011059ID1108173829
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.