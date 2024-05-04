Crimean Tatar Leader's Aide Detained At Chisinau Airport

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the airport of Chisinau, the Moldovan law enforcers detained an aide of Ukrainian People's Deputy, Crimean Tatars' leader Mustafa Dzhemilev.

This was announced on Facebook by Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, reports Ukrinform.

"About an hour ago, after arriving at Chisinau airport, during passport control routine, Moldovan special services detained a citizen of Ukraine, Erol Veliev, who was returning home to Kyiv. Our particular concern is related to the fact that Erol Veliev is an aide of People's Deputy of Ukraine Mustafa Dzhemilev and one of the many Crimean Tatars included by Russia in the 'list of terrorists' who are subject to arrest,” Chubarov wrote.

According to the MP, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Embassy of Ukraine in Moldova were informed of the incident.

The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people is taking other measures aimed at protecting the rights of Ukrainian citizen Erol Veliev.

