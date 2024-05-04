One Killed, Two Injured By Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region

"The Russians hit Druzhkivka with a missile, killing a 46-year-old man. A house and a car were destroyed. Eleven houses and power lines were damaged. Chasiv Yar came under the fire of Grad multiple rocket launchers – two people were injured, three high-rise buildings and a warehouse were damaged," the post reads.

