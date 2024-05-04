Number Of Those Injured In Enemy Strike On Kharkiv Rises To Six

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those injured in a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv has increased to six.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The attack on a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv's Industrialnyi district has injured six people so far. Among them are four women aged 39, 36, 21 and 18 years and two 21-year-old men. The victims suffered blast injuries. All of them are employees of the enterprise," Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, a fire broke out in a private house next to the enterprise.

