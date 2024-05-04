Five Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Occupation Attack On Tulkarm

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 4 (KUNA) -- Five Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation forces in a new military offensive on Saturday on Tulkarm city in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
In a press release, the ministry said that one of the five martyrs has not yet been identified, the Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.
Israeli occupation special forces stormed Deir Al-Ghusun Town in Tulharm earlier in the day and surrounded and attack a house where resistance fighters were barricaded, it added.
Israeli occupying forces have committed three crimes over the last 24 hours, 32 Palestinians were martyred, and 41 others injured, taking the total number of martyrs since October 7 up to 34,654 Palestinians dead and nearly 77,908 others injured. (pick up previous)
