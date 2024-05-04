Congress Trying To Divide The Country, PM Modi Says In Bihar Rally

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, May 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Congress is trying to divide the country based on religion and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was supporting it.

Addressing a gathering in Bihar's Darbhanga, PM Modi said: "Under the leadership of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Constituent Assembly decided 75 years ago that reservations cannot be given based on religion in our country. The country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, had also opposed reservations based on religion, but now the Congress is going against that spirit."

Criticising the Congress, PM Modi further said: "The Congress is trying to reduce the quota of Other Backward Castes (OBC) and give reservations to Muslims based on religion and the RJD is working shoulder to shoulder in this conspiracy of Congress.

"I have been challenging Congress for the last 12 days that the INDIA bloc should give in writing that it will not snatch away the reservations of SC, ST and OBCs based on religion and give it to Muslims. But they have been silent."

Addressing the rally, PM Modi said that the leaders of the RJD have started counting the number of Hindus and Muslims in the army.

"These people can do anything to break society and the country. Those who sacrifice their lives to save the country are first Indians, but the people of RJD look at them through the lens of Hindus and Muslims. RJD always does appeasement politics by wearing the mask of social justice."

The Prime Minister also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during the rally.

"One Prince is in Delhi and another Prince is in Patna. One has considered the entire country as his property since childhood and the other has considered the entire Bihar... the report cards of both these princes are similar. There is nothing in their report cards except scams and uncontrolled law and order," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also pointed out the attacks that took place on the people of Bihar in Delhi and Maharashtra during the UPA government's tenure.

"When the UPA was in power, in Delhi and Maharashtra, people from Bihar were attacked. They attacked the Bihari people and forced them to return home. Can you forgive them?" PM Modi questioned the crowd while addressing them.

PM Modi also appreciated the efforts undertaken by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the state during the rally.

"Today, the NDA government of Bihar led by CM Nitish Kumar is working round the clock for the development of the state. Our inspiration is Karpoori Thakur," he said.

Late former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur was awarded Bharat Ratna earlier this year posthumously.