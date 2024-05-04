The Great Indian Kapil Show Ends: Netflix Wraps Up Season 1 Amid Reports Of Falling TRP

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Kapil Sharma's OTT debut, The Great Indian Kapil Show, ended abruptly on Thursday as Archana Puran Singh announced the wrap of the shooting of the first season. \"Season wrap,\" Archana Puran Singh said in an Instagram story on Thursday, which shocked and disappointed Kapil Sharma's fans. The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on Netflix on March 30 but failed to impress the viewers, with its numbers dwindling with every episode.

After her Instagram story sparked buzz, Archana Puran Singh confirmed about the end of shooting for The Great Indian Kapil Show. \"Yes, we have wrapped up the shoot of season one of TGIKS; we shot the last episode of the season yesterday,\" she said while speaking to Pinkvilla. \"It was great fun and celebration on the sets. The journey so far on the show has been quite amazing. It was a delightful journey, and we had some amazing times on the sets,\" she added.

The Great Indian Kapil Show was hyped for months before the first episode aired on March 30, with Ranbir Kapoor and his mother, Neetu Kapoor, as guests on the show. Although the first episode did fine in terms of numbers, the fans were not impressed with the quality of the content.

In subsequent episodes, the numbers kept dwindling, and The Great Indian Kapil Show slowly started to drop out from the Netflix's Top 10 list.

Great Indian Kapil Show: Will Season 2 come?While there is no official confirmation on the second season of Great Indian Kapil Show, comedian Kiku Sharda revealed that the shooting has stopped \"temporarily\" and the show will return for another season.\"We have done 13 episodes, and the second season will come out soon. We just wrapped up the first season. It was always meant to be like this. We have already planned the next season, and it will come out soon. There won't be a huge gap,\" Kiku Sharda told News18.



