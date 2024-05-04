PA: 1,242 Israeli Army, Settler Attacks Documented In West Bank, Jerusalem In April

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, May 4 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces and Jewish settlers carried out 1,242 attacks on Palestinians, property and places of worship in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem during the month of April, a Palestinian Authority (PA) official said Saturday.Mu'ayad Shaaban, Head of the PA's Commission to Resist the Wall and Settlements, said in a monthly report that 895 assaults were carried out by Israeli forces and 347 by settlers.He said most of the attacks took place in Nablus, where 202 were documented, Hebron 188, and Ramallah, 188.