Army Vehicle Rolls Down In South Kashmir's Verinag One Dead, 9 Injured

Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that the army vehicle of 19 RR, skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge at Batagund Verinag.

“So far one army man is confirmed to have died while nine others having different bodily injuries,” the official said, adding,“all the injured armymen have been taken to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.”

More details awaited.

