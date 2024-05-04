Ukraine Remains Attractive For Doing Business Despite War - Schulze

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine continues to be attractive for doing business even in conditions of war.

Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Despite the current very difficult situation, Ukraine remains an interesting market for many companies," Schulze said.

She explained that the production process can still be carried out in a significant part of the country, and the fact that Ukraine is a candidate for EU membership is a "long-term" argument for companies.

The minister cited data from the German-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry indicating that before the full-scale Russian invasion, about 2,000 companies with German capital were operating in Ukraine.

"Even after the Russian invasion, there were almost no companies that would completely halt their activities in Ukraine. They 'keep their foot in the door' because they know it's worth it," Schulze said.

At the same time, she noted that the private sector needs a positive investment climate and legal certainty. Therefore, Germany supports Ukraine on its reform path, especially with regard to the process of joining the EU. The fight against corruption is especially important, Schulze said. She mentioned a Transparency International report that noted progress in this matter, despite the fact that Russian aggression is ongoing. This is a very positive signal for the economy, Schulze said.