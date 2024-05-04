Representative Of Kuwait Amir Offers Condolences On Sheikh Tahnoun's Demise

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 4 (KUNA) -- The Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, arrived in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on Saturday. Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak offered condolences on the demise of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammad Al-Nahyan, the Representative of the Ruler in Al-Ain, at Al-Mishref Palace in the UAE capital. (end) tib

