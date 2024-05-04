How to become the owner of a masterpiece in Russia. BRABUS 1300 R MASTERPIECE EDITION 2024 presented at AVTODOM KTM Khimki

(MENAFN- Abtodom) The unique BRABUS 1300 R MASTERPIECE EDITION motorcycle model is the final joint project of the KTM brand and the BRABUS tuning studio. It is available in AVTODOM KTM Khimki. This motorcycle is produced in limited quantities - 50 copies. One of them is presented in Russia. This is the most limited edition of BRABUS motorcycles in the world today.



Black futuristic design. 1301 cc V-Twin engine see power 180 hp at 140 N*m of torque at 8000 rpm. The whole thing is a unique piece of motorcycle art. This high-end configuration represents the evolution of the V-Twin and delivers superior power. The forged wheels feature the iconic 10-spoke design, complemented by a new exclusive Gold Platinum finish. The motorcycle is equipped with innovative traction control, front wheel lift monitoring and riding mode selection. BRABUS 1300 R MASTERPIECE EDITION is the perfection of form and technical characteristics for connoisseurs of speed and drive. An all-new carbon fiber package is used on this limited edition motorcycle for the first time. The cover for the passenger seat, the cover for the instrument panel and the cover for the console swing arm are here. A powerful exhaust system complements the striking design. The uniqueness of the motorcycle is its calling card in the world of the motorcycle industry. The unique design places the BRABUS 1300 R MASTERPIECE EDITION in the long history of KTM as one of the future collectible models.



The motorcycle warranty is 2 years without mileage limitation. Service can be done at any official service center, including the AVTODOM KTM dealer network.



AVTODOM KTM Khimki provides services for the sale of new KTM motorcycles and used motorcycles, including under the trade-in program, as well as on credit and leasing. A modern service center provides comfortable and fast service. A wide range of original KTM motorcycle equipment, spare parts and additional equipment is there. The range of KTM motorcycles presented at the dealership includes limited editions such as BRABUS 1300 R, KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY and the most popular models of the TRAVEL, NAKED, MX, ENDURO, SPORTS TOURER and SUPERMOTO series.



“The BRABUS 1300 R MASTERPIECE EDITION embodies the uniqueness of technical equipment and modern design. This model is for true fans of the brand who value speed, control and reliability. The amazing appearance of the motorcycle combines elegance, luxury and brutality. The future owner can become an integral part of the KTM brand history with the purchase of the BRABUS 1300 R MASTERPIECE EDITION. This model was the result of the final joint project between KTM and BRABUS. It is presented in Russia in a single copy in the KTM Khimki AVTODOM. We invite the future owner of this exclusive model to evaluate its merits and advantages in our showroom,” –Pavel Dolgov, Head of the AVTODOM KTM dealer network, commented.







GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.







