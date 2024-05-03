Mark Your Calendars And Join Us For A Spring Festival Extravaganza At The Town Centre Jumeirah!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Get ready for a weekend packed with fun and excitement as Town Centre Jumeirah hosts its annual Spring Festival on May 17th and 18th, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. This free event promises something for everyone!

Attendees will be treated to live shows featuring music, dance, and magic by the one and only“Magic Phil”. Meet adorable animals at our petting zoo and learn interesting facts about them. Transform into your favorite character with our fantastic face painting artists. Let your little ones explore their creativity in our specially designed kids' workshops.

But the excitement doesn't stop there! Renowned radio presenter, Helen Farmer, will host a captivating story time session as she presents her new book. Don't miss the exclusive opportunity to have your copy signed by her!

The Spring Festival promises to be an unforgettable experience, offering entertainment and activities that cater to all ages.