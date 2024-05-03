Afghanistan Ranks 178Th, Below North Korea: World Press Freedom Index

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Under Taliban rule, Afghanistan dropped 26 places to 178th place in the world press freedom index in 2024.

This ranking was released on Friday, May 3rd, on World Press Freedom Day by Reporters Without Borders.

According to this ranking, Afghanistan scored 19.9 points among 180 countries in 2024, dropping 26 places compared to the previous year and ranking 178th. Afghanistan was ranked 152nd in this ranking last year.

North Korea was ranked 177th before Afghanistan, and Syria and Eritrea are placed after Afghanistan at the bottom of the table.

These four countries are considered the worst countries in terms of press freedom.

According to the global press freedom ranking, Norway, Denmark, and Sweden are the top three countries respectively.

Reporters Without Borders has stated that Afghanistan has dropped 44 places after the return of the Taliban, who continuously harass and intimidate journalists.

Since the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan, they have imposed severe restrictions on the media and journalists. Most of Afghanistan's media outlets have been shut down or exiled after the group took control. Currently, media operating in Afghanistan face censorship by the Taliban.

During their over two and half years of rule over Afghanistan, the group has repeatedly detained and imprisoned journalists from independent media outlets.

